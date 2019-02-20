East Texas Ag News: February is the month to prune tea roses

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The texas A&M AgrLife Extension Service in Overton wants you to know that February is the time to prune those tea roses to help induce new growth and spring blooms.
They advise that you remove growth from 18-24 inches above the ground while retaining several healthy canes.
The older the plant, the more canes you should leave. Make clean, sharp cuts just above buds which point outward.
They also advise that you postpone the pruning of climbing roses if necessary until after their major flush of spring bloom.
Many antique roses should not be as drastically pruned as hybrid teas.
