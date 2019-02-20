‘I broke my face a whole bunch,’ says teen who fell 50 feet off bridge while attempting selfie

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) - How far would you go for the perfect profile picture for Facebook?
A Texas teen is lucky he lived to tell about the day he fell from a bridge while trying to take a selfie.
Triston Bailey doesn't remember much about what happened.
“You see it all over social media,” Bailey said of people climbing to great heights for that perfect picture. “On Instagram and Facebook, people with really cool cameras. We wanted to have our own.”
Bailey and his friends wanted theirs at the top of the Margaret McDermott Bridge overlooking the Dallas skyline.
They attempted the photo last November, but Bailey doesn’t remember it. His friends filled him in.
“They say we stopped on the side of the bridge to take some pictures and that I was going over the concrete barriers,” Bailey said. “They heard me scream and they thought I was joking."
His body made an imprint on the ground after he fell 50 feet.
“I broke my pelvis, I had a rib fracture, a punctured lung, I broke my face a whole bunch and I had lacerated my spleen,” he said.
A study from researchers associated with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences found at least 250 people worldwide have died taking selfies in about the last six years.
More than 70 percent of the victims were men, averaging to be about 23 years old.
Doctors warn that no photo is worth it.
“It’s amazing that he didn’t snap his neck,” said Dr. J. Darryl Amos of the Methodist Health System. “It’s amazing that he’s not a paraplegic, or broke his back. It’s truly miraculous.”
Bailey is still going to physical therapy, but is expected to make a full recovery.
