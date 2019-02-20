Keep the rain gear handy. Clouds and rain showers return on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was nice to see the sun return today, even though it will be short-lived.
An active storm track means more rain and unsettled weather will quickly return on Thursday as the rain chance jumps up to 60%. This rain will be in the form of some light-to-moderate rain showers passing through our area with highs only in the lower 50′s, making for another chilly rain.
We will keep a 60% chance of rain with a few embedded storms in the forecast for Friday as temperatures start to warm-up with highs in the upper 60′s.
A potent, spring-like storm will then increase our rain and storm chance to 80% early Saturday morning. Thankfully, with the Pacific cold front moving in during the morning hours, we should avoid the severe weather concern that will be higher just east of our area.
Behind this departing storm system and Pacific cold front on Saturday afternoon, we will see skies clear out, giving way to windy conditions with a dry, westerly wind.
This dry air will actually stick around for a couple of days, leading to a sunny and pleasant Sunday and a partly cloudy sky on Monday.
Unfortunately, more clouds and rain will return in earnest by the middle of next week as the upper level winds keep the wet weather in play.
At this time, rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to average around one-to-two inches throughout the Piney Woods.
