Lufkin’s Natasha Mack makes history as AC’s all-time leading scorer

Jacksonville, TX (KTRE) - It took less than 2 minutes into Tuesday night’s for Lufkin native Natasha Mack to become the Queen of the record books at Angelina College.
Mack was posted beneath the basket and used her size to her advantage after a pass from Britney Thompson to sink a basket that gave her 1,269 points which was enough to set the all-time scoring record at the college.
The record stood for 38 years, belonging to Lesa Jones, who went on to the University of Texas. As nice as the record was what Angelina needed was a win to keep up with Trinity Valley and Tyler Junior College in the Region XIV standings. Jacksonville played a tight first half but head coach Byron Coleman was able to make adjustments and in the second half Angelina pulled away to win 79-60.
The Lad Roadrunners return home on Saturday to play Paris Junior College at 2 pm, part of the school’s ‘Coaches vs Cancer’ campaign.
