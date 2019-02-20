Motorists reminded by child to drive extra safe on February 20

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 20, is the day Cooper McGough of Dallas wants every driver in Texas to pause before they get behind the steering wheel. He asks they ‘yield and pray’ for motorist safety.
He has a goal: To end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways. The ten year old, whose grandparents live in Nacogdoches, began a statewide campaign called “I’m With Coop.'”
Cooper spoke at the capitol, before the Dallas city council and appeared on television asking motorists to help end an 18-year streak where at least one person has died on Texas roadways every day. February 20 is the day he wants that streak to end.
He has outlined the things he’s asking Texas drivers to commit to:
1. Watch Your Speed
2. Always Buckle Up
3. Yield and Pray
4. Never Drive Drunk
5. Eliminate Distractions
To learn more about his effort go to www.imwithcoop.com
