Murder trial resumes for two men charged in 2017 shooting

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The murder trial resumed Wednesday for two men charged in a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead.
Clifford Gray and McClendon Harrison are co-defendants in the case. They’re charged in the shooting death of Jerone Jones. The shooting happened in December 2017 at a home in the 1800 block of Spence Street.
The jury heard testimony from a Lufkin Police Department detective who showed them a picture of Harrison wearing a necklace.
"He’s wearing a gold necklace and that was the same type of necklace that was found at the scene of the crime. Same worn by McClendon Harrison,” the detective said.
Clifford Gray’s brother, Jermaine Gray was also charged in Jones’ death.
The prosecution and the defense gave opening arguments Tuesday morning. Prosecutor Stephaine Stroud told the jury Jermaine Gray shot Jones and that Clifford Gray and Harrison stood by and watched. She said one of them provided the murder weapon, while the other provided transportation.
Defense attorney Al Charanza is representing Harrison, and defense attorney John Tunnel is representing Clifford Gray. Tunnel told the jury there was a conversation that took place at a home on Spence Street where Jones wanted money from Clifford Gray. Tunnel said the defendants ran the second a gun shot was fired.
The jury heard from several witnesses on during the first day of testimony, including Jones’ wife, two Lufkin police officers and a crime scene technician.
Jermaine Gray pleaded guilty to murder in September and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
