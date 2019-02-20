Teacher showcase at SFA shares innovative ways to engage students of all ages

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Educators of all grade levels who were looking a little inspiration in engaging with their students found it at Stephen F. Austin State University on Wednesday.
The university held a Teacher Showcase where 10 teachers shared innovative ideas on how to engage students in learning. The university described the event as a way to provide “faculty, staff, and teaching assistants the opportunity to share best practices, recognize colleagues’ innovative teaching methods, and hold cross-disciplinary conversations to create better learning opportunities for students.”
Most of the ideas are hands-on activities, such as games and group work. Although the showcase occurred on the SFA campus, organizers said the showcase has ideas for teachers of any grade level.
The Teacher Showcase is voluntary, meaning the teachers and professors took time out of their day to visit with peers and listen to the presentations.
If you couldn’t attend in person, but you’d still to access the information, you can do so by visiting the SFA Center for Teaching and Learning’s website.
