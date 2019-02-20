Tests show driver wasn’t intoxicated in wreck which killed Nacogdoches County deputy

Deputy Raymond Bradley Jimmerson, 49, was killed after getting hit by a vehicle driven by Benjamin Leadon on Oct. 5. Jimmerson had been dispatched to US 259, about seven miles north of Nacogdoches, for debris on the road. While he was removing the debris, he was hit by Leadon’s Toyota Camry and pushed into the southbound traffic lane, where he was hit by a Ford Edge. He died at the scene.