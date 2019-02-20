Tests show driver wasn’t intoxicated in wreck which killed Nacogdoches County deputy

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A final report shows the driver in the wreck which killed a Nacogdoches County deputy while on duty was not intoxicated at the time of the wreck.
Deputy Raymond Bradley Jimmerson, 49, was killed after getting hit by a vehicle driven by Benjamin Leadon on Oct. 5. Jimmerson had been dispatched to US 259, about seven miles north of Nacogdoches, for debris on the road. While he was removing the debris, he was hit by Leadon’s Toyota Camry and pushed into the southbound traffic lane, where he was hit by a Ford Edge. He died at the scene.
According to the crash report released to KTRE on Wednesday, Leadon’s blood test tested negative for drug or alcohol intoxication.
Andrew Jones, the spokesman for the Nacogdoches County District Attorney’s Office, said there is no criminal investigation in connection with the wreck.
