Toledo Bend Reservoir plays host to 2019 Bassmaster Central Open

TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR, LA (KTRE) - Rainy conditions marked the start of the 2019 Bassmaster Central Open Wednesday morning at Toledo Bend Reservoir.
More than 200 boats will be on the lake for one of the biggest bass fishing tournaments in the South, according to Bassmaster. 434 anglers from 31 states, as well as Italy, Mexico and Japan, are represented on the 2019 roster.
The Bassmaster Opens series of tournaments, divided into the East and Central regions, tier up to the Bassmaster Classic and the Bassmaster Elite Series.
Daily take offs will take place Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, at 6:45 a.m. from Cypress Bend Park near Many, Louisiana. Weigh-ins will be at 2:45 p.m. each day.
The Top 12 pros and co-anglers will advance to Friday’s final round.
First place in the pros division will receive a payout of at least $30 thousand, while the top finisher in the co-anglers division will receive a minimum of $15 thousand. The prize money will be adjusted based on the final field size, according to Bassmaster.
The top five pros based on points will be eligible for the 2020 Elite Series.
