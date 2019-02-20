Warmer winter, rain could bring early Azalea blooms

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Wednesday marks just one month until the official start of Spring.
Along with more rain means a possibility of seeing more blooms, including azaleas.
Owner of Crown of Thorns Nursery Reece Hubbard said he just received a shipment of azaleas on Wednesday morning.
"Azaleas are beautiful, they're an East Texas, Louisiana plant and people love them here. They need shade, they don't like the full sun. Like I said you're going to see them bloom earlier this year so you should have good azalea crop this year," Hubbard said.
Hubbard said it’s been a relatively warmer winter this year compared to 2018 when there were a couple of freezes.
“The water that we’ve had can affect them somewhat,” Hubbard said.
The roots of azalea bushes typically thrive on loose, well-drained soil.
“If it continues to rain hard through the spring you’ll see some affect on your azaleas in a negative way,” Hubbard said.
County Extension Agent Cary Sims with the Texas A&M Agrilife said the possibility of a freeze still exists at least for another month.
"Gardeners always want to know when the first frost is and the last frost is and on average, historically, the last frost happens in Lufkin, in Angelina County right in the middle of March," Sims said.
On average this winter, so far, there have been about 700 to 800 chill hours between Lufkin to Nacogdoches.
Chill hours refer to times when the temperature is low enough for plants to remain dormant before blooming in the spring.
Hubbard said for best growth for your azaleas is to trim them after they've bloomed.
"This azalea has not been trimmed back, wasn't trimmed back last year before bloom where this one was. So see how much thicker and prettier this bush, even though it's not that big its got the thickness so it's going to have more flowers on it than this azalea will and they're actually the same azalea," Hubbard said.
Plants require a period of cold weather in order to grow.
Experts said plants have spent at least a hundred more hours in chilly weather this winter when compared with the same time last year.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.