Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start for your Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for a few more showers before we see skies start to partially clear out by noon. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs reaching into the mid to upper 50s. Another round of mid 50s for Thursday, then quick warm up by Friday as a warm front pushes through East Texas, bringing temperatures up into the middle 60s by Friday afternoon and lower 70s on Saturday. A cold front that arrives on Saturday will cool temperatures back into the lower 60s for Sunday, with afternoon highs rebounding into the middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday. The sunshine will be short lived as cloud cover and rain chances are expected to return on Thursday and remain in your forecast through Saturday. A few stronger storms could develop on Saturday before a cold front moves through drying us out. Another short break from the rain on Sunday before slight rain chances return for Monday with better chances for scattered showers on Tuesday.