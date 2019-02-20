Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We are taking a break from the rain today and are expecting some sunshine to start peaking through throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to the middle 50s. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Tomorrow the rain will return with temperatures remaining in the middle 50s. Friday showers will become widespread with pockets of heavy rain and possibly thunder and lightning. Saturday is the day to watch right now. We are expecting strong storms and isolated thunderstorms to develop late Saturday morning and continue to the early afternoon. The wet weather should clear out by the later afternoon. Once the cold front passes on Saturday it will clear out the clouds creating a beautiful day on Sunday. Expect temperatures to warm to the low 60s for Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The clouds and rain chances come back around on Monday and will continue into Tuesday with temperatures in the 60s for both days.