AC’s Natasha Mack brings in 4th Nation Player of the Week honor

From AC Athletics
Natasha Mack’s big week just got even bigger.
Just days after establishing a new, all-time career scoring record for Angelina College, Mack earned the NJCAA’s Division I Player of the Week honors – the fourth time the Lufkin product has earned the honor in her two-year junior college career.
Mack is the only AC athlete ever to earn the award more than once.
On Tuesday in Jacksonville, Mack took an entry pass in the lane and scored the record-breaking bucket. She broke a 38-year old record of 1,267 points set by Lesa Jones in the 1979-1981 seasons.
Mack currently has 1,285 points with three regular-season games to play. The No. 14 Lady Roadrunners will host Paris College at 2 p.m. on Saturday as part of AC’s “Coaches vs. Cancer” event.
