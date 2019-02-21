East Texas Ag News: The latest cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week feeder steers and heifer class averages from 400 pounds and down ended a full 4 to 6 dollars lower.
But all of the heavier classes ended a full 3 to 5 dollars higher. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended 2 dollars higher meanwhile slaughter bulls ended steady.
The market shifted to more emphasis on the heavier classes due to the wet weather conditions one again saturating the grazing for the cattle.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay classes sold steady compared to last week.
Feed yards and dairies added different rations to their feed to make the ground alfalfa go further and cheapen the costs.
Some hay producers in east and south experienced a freeze that may set back baling of new crop coastal bermuda.
For the latest, local Ag news... You can always click over to ETXAgNews.com.