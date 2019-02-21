‘Extinct’ Galapagos tortoise re-emerges after 113 years

(CNN) - A species of giant tortoise thought to be extinct has been found near the Galapagos Islands.
The Fernandina giant tortoise was last seen alive in 1906, and experts thought it was extinct.
But an adult female was spotted Sunday on the Galapagos island of Fernandina, and it's believed she's not alone.
Conservationists have taken this tortoise to a breeding center on a nearby island.
The Fernandina giant tortoise is one of 14 tortoise species native to the Galapagos Islands, most of which are endangered.
