Lufkin police capture fugitive mom convicted in toddler’s drowning death

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A little over a week after Lufkin Crime Stoppers posted a bulletin asking for help in locating a woman convicted in the October 2013 drowning death of her 20-month-old daughter who had fled from a halfway house, police officers arrested Crystal Nicole Rodriguez at a motel.
“February 11, Crime Stoppers asked for someone to lead Angelina County Probation Officers at probation absconder Crystal Nicole Rodriguez, and people responded,” a post on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers page stated. “Unfortunately, all but one tip provided information already known to the investigating officers—such as family addresses, friends’ names, and usual hangouts—when what the officers needed to know was Rodriguez’ current and exact spot on earth.”
However, Crime Stoppers received a tip that panned out on Wednesday. Someone contacted Crime Stoppers and said that someone resembling Rodriguez was seen at a Lufkin motel.
Lufkin PD officers responded to the motel, found out which room Rodriguez was in, and arrested her on several outstanding felony probation warrants and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
The Crime Stoppers bulletin states that Rodriguez was convicted of five felony offenses - injury to a child, abandoning or endangering a child, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.
“The injury to a child and abandoning/endangering a child offenses relate to the October 2013 drowning death of her daughter and the near drowning of her son, both under 2 years old,” the bulletin states. “The narcotics and evidence tampering offenses occurred in February 2017 when drug tests indicated she had used heroin and methamphetamine.”
After Rodriguez spent a year in custody, she was supposed to complete concurrent 5- and 10-year probated sentences. However, she recently fled from a halfway house, according to a bulletin on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website.
Back in 2017, when Rodriguez agreed to a plea bargain deal on the charges, Angelina County District Attorney Joe Martin said it wasn’t clear how much responsibility Rodriguez had in the incident.
Her boyfriend said they had been sleeping, and he woke up and decided to go to the store. The boyfriend told Rodriguez to watch the kids, Martin said.
The boyfriend said when he came back, he found the door ajar and the kids floating in the pool, and he screamed at her to wake up.
Rodriguez denied that her boyfriend had woken her up before he left, Martin said.
Amarie Rodriguez and a little boy, who was 2 at the time, were found floating in a private pool in the 2000 block of Allentown Lop on Oct. 12, 2013, according to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches.
Both children were taken to a Lufkin hospital and later airlifted by helicopter to a Houston hospital. Amarie died at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to hospital officials. The 2-year-old boy survived.
