Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - On and off rain will continue through much of the day today. Overnight lows will sink to the upper 40s. Rain will continue into Friday with chances of thundershowers increasing through the day and temperatures in the low 60s. Saturday is the day to watch right now. We are expecting strong thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms during the morning and clearing into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 70s. Expect strong winds, heavy rain, thunder, and lighting. Sunday the clouds will clear out and temperatures will climb into the low 60s. Sunny skies will last through Monday and temperatures will stay in the 60s. Tuesday into Wednesday a cold front will pass through increasing our rain chances but our temperatures will stay in the 60s.