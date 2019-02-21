1 person injured in 2-vehicle wreck on US 59 near Tenaha

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 59 near Tenaha involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 59 in Shelby County at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred near County Road 2624, and it involved a commercial vehicle.
The initial crash report shows that the driver of a 2018 Freightliner truck and semi and semi-trailer rig was heading south on Highway 59. The 18-wheeler was being followed by a 2016 GMC pickup driven by Leonard McGee, 26, of Joaquin.
“The driver of the GMC pickup failed to control his speed and rear-ended the 18-wheeler,” the press release stated.
An ambulance took McGee to a Nacogdoches hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, the press release stated. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the wreck.
McGee was issued a traffic citation for failure to control speed.
