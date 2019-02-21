Rain and thunderstorms a good bet through early Saturday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another cold and dreary day with pockets of heavy rain moving through East Texas at times.
An active storm track means we will have a 70% chance of rain overnight and will continue through the day on Friday. With a warm front moving northward through our area, we will see afternoon highs climb to near 70.
A potent, spring-like storm will then increase our rain and storm chance to 80% early Saturday morning. Some of the storms may produce small hail and gusty winds. Thankfully, with the Pacific cold front moving in during the morning hours, we should avoid most of the severe weather, with the higher threat taking place east of the Sabine River.
Behind this departing storm system and Pacific cold front on Saturday afternoon, we will see skies clear out, giving way to windy conditions as the westerly wind ushers in drier air.
This dry air will actually stick around for a couple of days, leading to a sunny and pleasant Sunday and a partly cloudy sky on Monday.
Unfortunately, more clouds and rain will return in earnest by the middle of next week as the upper level winds keep the wet weather in play.
At this time, rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to average around one-to-two inches throughout the Piney Woods.
