SFA brings home win after beating Texas Southern 8-0

Leading 5-0, the Ladyjacks got a single to right field from freshman pinch hitter Mackenzie Bennett and an RBI single from junior left fielder Madison Clements. SFA went ahead 7-0 with no outs in the inning when senior shortstop Emily Wolfe drew an RBI walk. After a strikeout and fielder’s choice, the Ladyjacks had made it all the way through their lineup with Corona stepping back to the plate. She drove in the final run of the game on a 0-1 pitch with single up the middle to score Clements. Gregory and Clements both finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Llinas (2-0) picked up her second win of the season inside the circle with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.