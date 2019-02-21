SFA Teaching Showcase shows how games can engage students better than a lecture

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Classroom lectures aren’t likely going away for good, but they are definitely used less and less. Instructors are always searching for a teaching method that grabs students’ attention, while at the same time providing a lesson.
A game of Jenga is probably the last thing you would expect to find in a university classroom unless you’re visiting Dr. Bailey Thompson’s AP Writing class.
After a loud clanking of wooden pieces falling on the table, Thompson picks up the die.
"You roll a color and it says blue. Let's say I pick out this piece here," she illustrates.
You may have guessed. Each Jenga piece has a question.
"If they answer correctly they get to keep the piece. If they answer incorrectly they have to put it back on top," explains Thompson.
The lesson encourages learning, collaboration, and interactivity.
A perfect idea for Thompson to share with her peers at a Teaching Showcase.
Things that we know from research is that our students are changing,” said co-facilitator Megan Weatherly. “And it's important that we try to keep our students engaged the best as we can and sometimes that means that we might shift away from a traditional lecture and do things that are a bit more interactive."
“My math professor, she has a lot of hands-on games where it might be matching simple things,” said SFA freshman Jocelyn Lagunas. “I do definitely think it helps a lot with memorization and remember the little details easily.”
But the teacher can be left with uncertainty at the end of each game.
Associate Professor of Elementary Education, Dr. Lauren Burrow says, "I want to make sure the play didn't get in the way of learning."
Burrow shared an idea. She gives students a reflection sheet to catalog what they learned. No essay here though.
"We'll do emojis or a little sketch. We do six-word takeaways kinda like Twitter where you're limited and you need to boil down. Like what was your main takeaway," she explained.
The innovative teaching ideas keep coming.
Opinions can be placed on a Likert scale, but Dr. Elizabeth Spradley prefers dividing the classroom into a scale to encourage interaction.
“Where on one side it would be strongly disagree and all the way on the other side it will be the strongly agree side,” demonstrated the assistant professor of communication studies.
More professors are agreeing these engaging teaching methods are working.
And at the end of the game, everyone comes away a winner.
Recordings of previous Teaching Showcases can be found at https://www.sfactl.info/teaching-showcase
