State presents cell phone evidence, autopsy report in Spence Street murder trial

Detective Jamie Jenkins with Lufkin Police Department was called to the stand to testify, and provided Jones’ phone as evidence. Jenkins explained he was called to the home to image the victim’s cell phone to get evidence. Jenkins explained that software was used to extract information such as text messages, photos, and emails. Defense attorneys said a future witness would provide testimony about messages found on the phone detailing a “small debt” between Jones and one of the murder suspects, McClendon Harrison.