Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Cool temperatures today with upper 40s and lower 50s for highs this afternoon. Cloud cover will persist this afternoon into tomorrow morning and showers will be stop and go throughout the rest of the day. Better chances for showers and thunderstorms on Friday and warmer afternoon temperatures as a warm front will push north through East Texas during the day. A better chance for a few stronger isolated thunderstorms during the first half of Saturday, thankfully the potential for severe weather is further off to our east. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely through Saturday until around noon when a cold front pushes the moisture out of East Texas drying us out for a couple days and leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be close to seasonal norms behind the front in the lower 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Another weaker cold front is expected late on Tuesday bringing light chances for rain and temperatures back down to near 60 degrees. If we see any update to the severe risk in East Texas we will definitely let you know, in the meantime it would be best to stay weather aware and keep an eye on the forecast. We will keep you updated!