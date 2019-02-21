Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy skies and a chilly start for your Thursday forecast. Temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning with a slight chance for scattered showers. Cloud cover will persist and showers will be stop and go throughout the day with cool temperatures in the lower to middle 50s for highs. Better chances for showers and thundershowers on Friday and much warmer afternoon temperatures as a warm front will push north through East Texas during the day. A better chance for a few stronger isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, thankfully the potential for severe weather is further off to our east. Rain will be likely through the afternoon until a cold front pushes the moisture out of East Texas drying us out for a couple days and leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be close to seasonal norms behind the front in the lower 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Another weaker cold front is expected late on Tuesday bringing light chances for rain and temperatures back down to near 60 degrees. If we see any update to the severe risk in East Texas we will definitely let you know, in the meantime it would be best to stay weather aware and keep an eye on the forecast. We will keep you updated!