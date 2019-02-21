Wednesday Basketball: Bad night for Jacks - SFA teams swept by Islanders, AC rolls past Lone Star Cy-Fair

HOW IT HAPPENED A low scoring opening quarter saw both teams misfire on their initial attempts from the field and combine for just eight points in the opening five minutes of play.SFA would take a 12-8 lead on a triple by Brianna Mitchell with two minutes remaining in the contest, but a 4-0 run by the Islanders to close out the quarter shrunk SFA’s lead to 14-12 heading into the second quarter. SFA would struggle in the second stanza, being outscored 14-6 in the frame by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after connecting on just 2-11 shots in the quarter. A 6-0 run by the Islanders across the final four minutes of the half sent them into the break with a 26-20 lead over SFA. The defensive struggle continued in the third quarter, as the 'Jacks were able to pick just two points off the lead by the media timeout of the quarter, 30-26. Despite that, the teams each scored eight points in the frame, leaving the Ladyjacks trailing by six points heading to the final frame. Despite seeing the Islanders extend the lead out to eight points on two occasions in the fourth quarter, SFA would claw back and find itself down by just two points on the final possession of the game. After a scrum under the basket burned off all but one second of the remaining time in the contest, the Ladyjacks called a timeout to gather themselves for a final shot.