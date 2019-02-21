Wednesday Basketball: Bad night for Jacks - SFA teams swept by Islanders, AC rolls past Lone Star Cy-Fair

From SFA Athletics
Bogues Inches Closer to 1,000-Point Mark, Nets 17 against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Trailing 17-0 through the first 6:37 of the game, the SFA men's basketball team staged a furious comeback and managed to tie the game on two occasions in the second half before succumbing to another late run by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a 65-55 setback to the Islanders Wednesday night inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
With the loss, SFA remains in sixth place in the Southland Conference standings with five regular season games remaining but is tied with two other teams - the Islanders and Houston Baptist - in that spot. Central Arkansas sits just one game back of that group of teams in ninth place.
FIRST HALF• Things, to put it mildly, did not go the 'Jacks' way through the opening seven minutes of that game. In that span, Kareem South nailed a trio of three-pointers and had 11 points for the Islanders who started the game on a 17-0 run. • Finally, with a pair of free throw swishes from Nathan Bain with 13:23 left in the frame, the 'Jacks stopped that one-sided surge. Bain's two makes at the foul line represented the starting point of a 15-2 run by the hosts who misfired on their first 10 tries from the field before finding their footing on offense. • During that run that cut the Islanders' lead to 19-15, Shannon Bogues slung in seven points while Kevon Harris and Oddyst Walker each drilled a three-pointer. SFA's scoring spree spanned 4:24 before Elijah Schmidt halted it with a layup at the 8:34 mark to put the Islanders up 21-15. • The Islanders' lead increased to double-digits once again when Tony Lewis drilled a pair of free throw with 4:11 left that made matters 27-17. From there, however, SFA made another push to draw closer at the break.• Harris connected on another three-pointer while Bain, Bogues and John Comeaux combined to put in four free throws during the final 4:10 to help the 'Jacks cut the Islanders' lead to 27-24 at the break.
SECOND HALF• Wasting little time in striking first once the deciding frame started, the Islanders got another layup from South less than one minute in to push their edge back to five. • Emmanuel Toney connected on a three-pointer that helped the visitors maintain a 36-32 lead with 13:52 left before SFA tied things up for the first time. Harris hit two free throws and Bogues found Jovan Grujic wide open for a layup that knotted matters at 36 with 13:39 to go. • The Islanders and 'Jacks then exchanged 5-0 runs with Comeaux's lone three-pointer providing the game's last deadlock, 41-41, with 10:20 left. • Right after Comeaux's long ball, however, SFA was held without a field goal for two minutes. In that time, Tre Gray swished a three-pointer to start a 5-0 Islander surge that put SFA in a 46-41 hole with 9:20 left. • Harris bullied his way to the tin for a layup that trimmed the Islanders' edge to 46-44 with 8:15 left but again the visitors had a response. South capped an 8-0 run by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by draining a three-pointer that pushed the visitors' lead to 54-44 with 5:25 left. • The Islanders' lead dipped below 10 points just one other time on the night. That came when Bogues converted two free throw tries with 4:34 left the pulled SFA within eight, 54-46. • Another three-pointer by Tre Gray capped another 5-0 spurt from the visitors and handed them their largest lead of the second half, 59-46.
KEY PERFORMERS/STATISTICS OF NOTE• Bogues put in a team-high 17 points while Harris added 14 to go along with a team-high eight rebounds. No other SFA player finished with more than seven points. • South was a one-man wrecking crew for the Islanders, pumping in a game-high 29 points and completing a double-double effort with a game-best 12 rebounds. • Emmanuel Toney added 12 points and a game-high six assists for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi who won in Nacogdoches for the first time since January 29, 2011. • With his 17 points, Bogues now needs just 23 more to get to 1,000 for his career.
COMING UP NEXT• Now in a tie for seventh place in the league standings, the 'Jacks play their final home game in the month of February Saturday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., SFA tangles with Incarnate Word inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. The game will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN+.
Hayes Joins 1000-Point Club in Midweek Bout with Islanders
Senior guard Chanell Hayes became the 33rd 1000-point scorer in SFA history on Wednesday night, but the Ladyjacks fell to the Islanders by a 46-44 score. SFA moves to 21-4 on the season and moves into a tie for first-place atop the Southland Conference at 12-1 in league play. SFA was done in by a poor shooting night inside Jack Dugan Wellness Center on the campus of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, converting on just 16-47 (34 percent) of attempts from the field and 3-15 (20 percent) from beyond the arc.
TOP SFA PERFORMERS• Imani Johnson tallied 16 points and six rebounds in the contest. • Hayes tallied six points and hauled down a team-high seven rebounds.
HOW IT HAPPENED A low scoring opening quarter saw both teams misfire on their initial attempts from the field and combine for just eight points in the opening five minutes of play.SFA would take a 12-8 lead on a triple by Brianna Mitchell with two minutes remaining in the contest, but a 4-0 run by the Islanders to close out the quarter shrunk SFA’s lead to 14-12 heading into the second quarter. SFA would struggle in the second stanza, being outscored 14-6 in the frame by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after connecting on just 2-11 shots in the quarter. A 6-0 run by the Islanders across the final four minutes of the half sent them into the break with a 26-20 lead over SFA. The defensive struggle continued in the third quarter, as the 'Jacks were able to pick just two points off the lead by the media timeout of the quarter, 30-26. Despite that, the teams each scored eight points in the frame, leaving the Ladyjacks trailing by six points heading to the final frame. Despite seeing the Islanders extend the lead out to eight points on two occasions in the fourth quarter, SFA would claw back and find itself down by just two points on the final possession of the game. After a scrum under the basket burned off all but one second of the remaining time in the contest, the Ladyjacks called a timeout to gather themselves for a final shot.
Imani Johnson would get open for a three-pointer from the wing for a look at a game-winner, but the attempt rattled out to stall the comeback.
OF NOTE• With an offensive rebound and putback in the third quarter, Chanell Hayes became the 33rd member of SFA’s 1000-point scoring club for her career.
UP NEXTSFA returns home this weekend for a rematch with the Cardinals of Incarnate Word as part of the doubleheader with each school’s respective men’s programs. Tip-off for that game is set for 2:00 p.m.
From AC Athletics
Roadrunners race past Lone Star Cy-Fair
The Angelina College Roadrunners extended their current winning streak to four games with Wednesday’s 100-63 win over Lone Star College-Cy Fair at Shands Gymnasium.
In the team’s final non-conference matchup before closing out the regular-season’s final three games, the Roadrunners got contributions from every player who hit the floor to run AC’s season record to 14-13.
Kenan Jackson and Kevin Norman each scored 16 points to lead the ‘Runners. Ovidio Perez added 15, and Hunter Janacek and Braxton Foreman each hit for 11 points. As a team, the Roadrunners converted 10 of 21 three-point attempts. The ‘Runner defense did the job as well, scoring 39 points off Falcon turnovers.
Marcus Merchant led LSC-CF with 22 points.
The Roadrunners resume conference play Saturday against Lamar State College-Port Arthur. Game time is 4 p.m.