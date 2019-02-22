Alamo will be hosting 13 days of special events, programming in honor of 1836 battle

SAN ANTONIO TX (KLTV) - Later this month and in early March, the Alamo will be hosting Commemoration, 13 days of special events and programming that is designed to honor the defenders that gave their lives in the 1836 Battle of Alamo.
According to a press release from the Texas General Land Office, from Feb. 23 through March 6, there will be more than 30 events. Many of them will be free to the public.
The Commemoration programming will include reenactments of historic moments, panel discussions with renowned historians, movie screenings, live music, and more.
“This year we will hold more programming than ever before to commemorate the 1836 siege and battle,” Alamo CEO Douglass McDonald said in the press release. “There is no better time to visit the Alamo. Each day will have surprises for visitors, whether they witness a live reenactment of historical events like the arrival of the 32 men from Gonzales, a lecture with world-renowned historians, or live music at Fiddle Fest, they will leave with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the events that transpired those 13 days in 1836.”
There is something scheduled for each day in the 13-day period.
Here is a selection of some of the events.
- Feb. 23, 10 a.m. - La Gran Marcha del Ejercito Mexicano – Witness the arrival of the Mexican Army in a recreation of this pivotal moment in Texas History. This event is free to the public.
- Feb. 24, 10 a.m. - Never Surrender or Retreat – Watch a reenactment and reading of the Travis letter, as Colonel William Travis’ call for reinforcements is to be delivered across Texas on horseback by courier Albert Martin. This event is free to the public.
- Feb. 28, 10 a.m. - Historians Speak – Hear historians Miguel Soto Estrada (Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México), Andrew Torget (University of North Texas), Gregg Dimmick (author) discuss the state of scholarship on the Texas Revolution. This event is free and open to the public.
- Mar. 1, 10 a.m. - The Immortal 32 Arrive! – On March 1st, Travis’ plea for reinforcements is answered by 32 men from Gonzales. This special recreation of the arrival of the Gonzales 32 is free to the public. The Mayor of Gonzales, Connie Kacir, will be our guest of honor.
- Mar. 1, 6:30 p.m. - Movie Night at the Alamo – The Alamo will host a special screening of a film adaptation of the Battle of the Alamo in the beautiful Alamo Gardens. This event is free to the public.
- Mar. 2, 12:30 p.m. - Commemoration Ceremony: Texas Independence Day – Presented in partnership with the Mission Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, this event commemorates Texas Independence Day. This event is free to the public.
- Mar. 3, 10 a.m. 5 p.m. - Crockett Fiddle Fest – The Alamo’s annual Crockett Fiddle Fest returns with a full day of live music from renowned fiddlers and country music bands. This event is free to the public.
- Mar. 6, 6 a.m. - Dawn at the Alamo – In partnership with the San Antonio Living History Association, Dawn at the Alamo describes the events leading up to the morning of the battle. This event is free to the public.
- Mar. 6, 10 a.m. - Commemoration Ceremony – In partnership with the Sons of the Republic of Texas, this event commemorates the 1836 Battle of the Alamo. This event is free to the public.
- Mar. 6, 2 p.m. - Memorial Service for the Heroes of the Alamo – This program, presented in partnership with the Alamo Mission Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, honors the heroes of the Alamo who valiantly fought and died on March 6th. This ceremony will feature a roll call of the nations and states where each defender came from. This event is free to the public.
- Mar. 6, 6 p.m. - Remember The Defenders – This poignant ceremony honors the sacrifice that the Alamo defenders at the Battle of the Alamo in the name of Texas’ independence. This event is free to the public.
For the full schedule of events, click this link.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.