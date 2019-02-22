Chilling hours and cold weather

Now even the horticultural experts disagree on what a chilling hour is. There’s at least five models that I’m aware of. One identifies chilling hours is anything below 45°. Another one (and the one that I was taught was the best one) defines chilling hours as anything between 45 and 32°. The thought with this one is that anything below 32° is indeed a freezing hour. There are a few other models but I won’t try to explain them.