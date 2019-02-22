East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference set March 1

Learn more about chilling hours and other factors affecting fruit production; attend the upcoming East Texas Fruit and Vegetable Conference on Friday, March 1.
It will be at the at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center at 601 N 2nd Street in Lufkin. This is an all-day event starting at 8:30 am with lunch included.
Topics include vegetable production, growing grapes, solving pecan problems, building better soils, and much more. Cost is $30 a person and $50 a couple if registered by Tuesday, Feb 26.
There is a $10 late fee if you pay at the door.