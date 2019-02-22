First Alert: Saturday morning storms will give way to clearing skies and sunshine this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The patchy drizzle and light shower activity will continue through the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning with temperatures rising into the lower 60′s as a warm front surges north.
A potent, spring-like storm will then increase our rain and storm chance to 80% early Saturday morning. Some of the storms may produce small hail and gusty winds. Thankfully, with the Pacific cold front moving in during the morning hours, we should avoid most of the severe weather, with the higher threat taking place east of the Sabine River.
Behind this departing storm system and Pacific cold front on Saturday afternoon, we will see skies clear out, giving way to windy conditions as westerly winds usher in drier air to the Piney Woods.
This dry air will actually stick around for a couple of days, leading to sun-filled skies and very pleasant conditions for Sunday and Monday as chilly mornings give way to mild afternoons.
Unfortunately, more clouds and rain will return in earnest by the middle of next week as the upper level winds keep the wet weather in play.
At this time, those rain chances next week will be modest, with a 40% chance of showers in play for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to average around one-to-two inches throughout the Piney Woods.
