Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: On and off showers all day here in East Texas with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s. There will be pockets of isolated thundershowers across southern East Texas. Overnight, the potential for thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms increases and will carry over into Saturday morning. Early on Saturday, energy out ahead of the cold front will help initiate thundershowers and isolated thundershowers. Potential threats include lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The storms should clear out by the early afternoon. Sunny skies are expected on Sunday with temperatures climbing to the low 60s. We will keep the sunshine and 60s for Monday but rain chances come back around on Tuesday and will remain through the rest of the week.