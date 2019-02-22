Man police say robbed store, lit woman on fire, held on $4 million bond

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas man is behind bars after police say he robbed a convenience store and lit a woman on fire.
They say 40-year-old Robert Thompson is behind the attack at the Pit Stop in Palestine. He was arrested Thursday evening on warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery.
Officials say images caught on surveillance camera are what helped them track down Thompson.
"He was wearing a chain that looked like a rosary [during the robbery] and he was still wearing that,” says Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey. “Those little details help us catch these guys."
With that necklace around his neck and a gun in hand, surveillance video shows Thompson restraining two women with duct tape, a cashier and a customer, then dousing them with lighter fluid and lighting the customer on fire before fleeing.
"Thank God that the victim, although she did suffer some burns to her hair and head, she was able to put out the fire before it became life threatening," says Harvey.
Muhammad Khan, the store’s owner, says Thompson stole around $800, but he’s just thankful both women are alive.
"All I can say is thank God that nobody got hurt that bad,” says Khan. “Other things can be replaced.”
The victim was taken to a burn hospital in Dallas, while officials began an intense search for Thompson. They caught up with him hours later at another Palestine convenience store.
“Officers found him at the JJ’s Quick Stop on Palestine Avenue,” says Harvey. “This individual could have hurt not only these individuals, but gone to other places and done the same. Who knows what was going on his mind.”
Harvey says this isn’t Thompson’s first run in with the law. He has previous drug offenses on his record and has been in jail before.
Thompson is now in the Anderson County Jail, his bonds totaling $4 million.
Khan says Thompson purchased the lighter fluid used in the attack at the Pit Stop before returning to the store five minutes later.
Police say they are also questioning a woman who was in the car with Thompson as he fled the store.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.