Marwin Gonzalez set to leave Houston to join Twins

HOUSTON, TX (KTRE) - it looks like the Houston Astros will need to replace one of their best utility players in Marwin Gonzalez.
The news was first reported by ESPN on Friday afternoon. Gonzalez is set to sign a $21 Million deal with the Minnesota Twins.
Gonzalez brings a switch-hitting skill to the Twins and has shown durability. Last season, he played every position for Houston except pitcher and catcher. He also appeared in 145 games, which was a career high.
The best performance Gonzalez has put on was with the Astros and their World Series season in 2017. He led Houston in the postseason with nine RBIs and was second to teammate George Springer in batting average, hits, home runs and total bases.
According to the ESPN report the deal is only pending a physical which is customary.
