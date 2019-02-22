Representative Kevin Brady tours Trinity Steel to learn about impacts of tariffs

TRINITY, TX (KTRE) -Representative Kevin Brady is touring his 9 counties and manufacturing plants.
He made a stop in Trinity County at Trinity Steel to learn how they have been impacted by steel and aluminum tariffs imposed on Canada by President Donald Trump.
Last year, President Donald Trump placed tariffs on raw materials coming into the United States from China, Canada And Mexico.
But it has not benefited manufacturing companies like Trinity Steel.
“We’re struggling with foreign material coming in which is not covered under the tariff,” said President of Trinity Steel Richard Neal.
Neal says the tariffs has also caused long term affects.
“It has really hurt our company and companies likes us to the point that there is so much capacity within the U.S. market and it’s being absorbed by foreign imports but it’s getting close to driving companies out of the business,” said Neal.
Including jobs for their employees.
“We had to reduce some of our workforce when we had to lose the Tomball facility and we had plans for expansion here and we brought this facility and 2014,” said Neal.
U.S Representative Kevin Brady said he is in favor of President Trumps decision to implement the tariffs on China in hopes of it becoming a solution.
“I back the president for going right after china for their cheating and their over capacity and the things they’ve been pulling for decades, so president trump is right to challenge them, “said Brady.
“We’ve been in business for 40 years, we are an employer who care about our employees, care about the community and it’s really something I want him to understand that is affecting us,” said Neal.
President Trump said the tariffs were imposed for reasons of "national security" in March of last year.
Canada’s Ambassador said that it appears the tariffs should be lifted in the next few weeks.
