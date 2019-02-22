Ted Cruz visits Lufkin and Nacogdoches; talks national state of emergency, Democratic opponents

LUFKIN AND NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Senator Ted Cruz visited Lufkin and Nacogdoches on Friday morning on a trip to Deep East Texas.
Senator Cruz visited TFP Nutrition and Atkinson Candy Company to visit with employees. While there, he took questions from the press, and spoke on several topics, including the national state of emergency, El Chapo’s recent convictions, and his former opponent in the Texas Senatorial race, Beto O’Rourke.
“I think Beto will end up running for president as a democrat," Senator Cruz said. "I expect to see him as a formidable democrat because I think the 2020 democratic primary, their far-left base is really angry right now and I expect Beto to be very popular among that far-left crowd.”
Senator Cruz made no hints in regards to his own 2020 run. He had originally planned to visit Nacogdoches and Lufkin on Tuesday, but his press office cancelled due to what they said were “unforeseen circumstances”. He departed from Lufkin around 3:30 pm Friday afternoon.
