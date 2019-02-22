Woman escapes attempted kidnapping at Texas church

GREENVILLE, TX (KLTV) - A Texas woman fought off a man who attempted to kidnap her at a Greenville church.
The woman bit the suspect’s hand and escaped, according to a City of Greenville news release.
The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Living Word Church, in the 600 block of Division Street in Greenville.
The woman told police that she had parked her vehicle in the back parking lot and as she approached the door she was grabbed from behind. She struggled with the suspect and managed to bite one of his hands.
Greenville officials say the suspect is described as a man, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a camouflage jacket, black ski mas and latex gloves.
Greenville Police Department says the case remains under investigation.
