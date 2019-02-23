Annual Lufkin PD report shows slight increase in property crimes in 2018

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department saw a drop in violent crime in 2018. According to the police department’s annual report, violent crimes accounted for 9% of the crimes in 2018, a 16% decrease from the year before.
The number of property crimes increased slightly, however, and they were also shown as resulting in fewer arrests than violent crimes. Chief of Police David Thomas said this is because property crimes are often crimes of opportunity and that offenders often leave behind little-to-no evidence. He also said that they occur in a higher volume and that the crimes are often connected to one perpetrator.
“We do take a lot of reports that maybe larger agencies wouldn’t take,” Thomas said. “The good thing about us taking all of those reports is if we do gain evidence or video from one incident, then we could link it back to other incidents of thefts and we can make a larger case.”
Only 30% of property crimes resulted in an arrest in 2018. Thomas says that being able to identify suspects and reduce incidences will help improve the clearance rate for these crimes. He advises citizens to take extra precautions to protect their property, and to implement some form of video surveillance if possible.
