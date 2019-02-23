Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS(KLTV/KTRE) - We are expecting disruptive weather to push through our area this morning. The storms are expected to initiate around 8 am and will move out by 12 pm. The biggest threats we are watching right now are gusty winds, heavy rainfall that could cause localized street flooding, and we cannot rule out the potential for hail. Once these storms move through our area we have a clear and warm afternoon ahead. Temperatures today will warm to the low to middle 70s. Sunday and Monday will both be sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. Rain chances return on Tuesday and will last through the rest of the week. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures pushing 70 degrees. A cold front comes Wednesday night dropping our temperatures back to the low 60s to end the work week.