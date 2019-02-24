Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A very much deserved break from the rain today and tomorrow. Temperatures warmed up to near 70 degrees for many areas in East Texas on Saturday but as we head overnight, another cold front will move through East Texas and winds will shift more northerly and will bring slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow. Winds will also be fairly breezy as well so a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued until 4:00 AM tomorrow morning. More sunshine to start your Sunday with morning temps near 40 degrees and will warm into the lower 60s for afternoon highs. One more day of sunshine for Monday before cloud cover and slight rain chances return to the area on Tuesday and will remain in the forecast through Friday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s for Tuesday to near 70 again for Wednesday before a cold front moves through East Texas late on Wednesday bringing temperatures back into the lower 60s on Thursday. Temperatures will likely only warm into the middle 60s for Friday before another cold front arrives bringing afternoon highs into the upper 50s for Saturday.