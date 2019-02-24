Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It is going to be an absolutely beautiful day today. We are expecting sunny skies and temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Since we won’t have a whole lot of cloud cover tonight, overnight lows will sink into the upper 30s. Tomorrow we will have another great day with sunny skies and temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Enjoy the sunshine while we have it because rain chances and cloudy skies come back around on Tuesday. Rain chances will persist through the rest of the work week with temperatures climbing into the 70s Wednesday through Friday. A cold front caps off the work week taking away the cloud cover for Saturday but dropping temperatures into the lower 50s.