Affidavit: Lufkin robbery suspect used pizza knife to threaten employee, stole register

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a man in connection to allegations that he robbed a convenience store in the early morning hours of Feb. 21 and used a knife to threaten an employee who tried to call 911.
Robey Lee Jones, 39, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge and a Class A misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $101,500.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Lufkin Pd officers were dispatched out to M&B’s Food Mart at 708 N. Raguet Street at about 4:24 a.m. on Feb. 21 in reference to a robbery that had recently occurred. Dispatch told them that the suspect was wearing a red and white bandana, a black sweater, and dark jeans.
When the LPD officers got to the scene, they searched for the suspect, but they were unable to find him.
One of the responding officers spoke to an M&M Food Mart employee, and she told him that she had been heading to the front door to place a sign that the store was going to be closing for a while when a man met her at the door and walked inside the store.
The store employee told police that the man yelled a question asking if the register room door was open, the affidavit stated. When the woman didn’t respond, the suspect allegedly walked to the register room door and opened the door.
At that point, the woman tried to shove the door closed to keep the man out, but she was unable to do so. She was shoved back, the affidavit stated.
When the suspect walked into the register room, the store employee ran in and grabbed her cell phone. However, when she started trying to call 911, the man “rushed her and fought her for the phone,” the affidavit stated.
During the struggle for the phone, the suspect grabbed a knife from a nearby counter and threatened to stab and kill her if she called the police, the affidavit stated.
Then the suspect went back into the front counter/register room area and started trying to steal money from the register, the affidavit stated. The woman told police that she ran outside in an effort to get help.
Unable to get into the register, the man “tore the entire register box off of the wiring and walked out of the store,” the affidavit stated. According to the affidavit, the suspect left the knife at the scene.
The store employee told police that she saw the suspect walk off in the direction of Oak or California Street. She also said the man stole her LG cell phone and said that it was worth about $100, the affidavit stated.
In addition, the woman told the Lufkin police officers that she knew who the suspect was because he had come into the store earlier. The store employee said the only thing that was different was that he changed his jacket.
The store employee said she didn’t see the suspect’s face, but she knew him from previous dealings and that his name was Robey. One of the Lufkin PD officers showed her a picture of Robey Jones, and the woman was able to confirm that they were speaking about the same person, the affidavit stated.
When one of the LPD officers reviewed the security camera footage, he saw that Jones came into the store at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 21. In the video, he was wearing dark jeans that matched the pants the robbery suspect had been wearing, the affidavit stated.
The store’s manager told police that there was only about $300 in the register, but the register itself was worth about $1,000.
According to the affidavit, the store employee recognized Jones’ voice and called him by name, saying, “Robey.” The man allegedly replied, “That ain’t me,” and kept asking if the register room door was locked.
