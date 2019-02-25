East Texas Ag News: Transitioning to early spring grass for grazing

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - There’s still time for you to transition to early spring grass.
Even if you didn’t plant rye grass last fall, there is a good chance you may be able to transition into grazing early spring grasses and stop feeding hay.
Once we’re in the spring season, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Angelina County says hay requirements should end.
If you find yourself still needing to feed hay, it may be time to look at your stocking rate. Proper rates allow for cool season grasses to get a foot-hold and sustain your herd.
Grass of any kind doesn't usually grow in overstocked pastures and cannot properly sustain livestock.
