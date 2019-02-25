Economic impact study finds Angelina County airport boosting regional growth

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation has released its Texas Aviation Economic Impact study, and the results revealed Angelina County’s airport is contributing to the region’s growth.
The Texas Aviation Economic Impact study is released every 7 years. What makes Angelina County Airport unique is the fact that its economic impact nearly quadrupled between 2011 and 2018. The airport has an output of just under $26 million and a payroll around $7,500,000, which represents around 153 jobs throughout the county.
“The Angelina County airport is so, so important to the economic impact of Angelina County, Lufkin, and Nacogdoches,” said Don Lymbery, Angelina County judge. “I’m telling you, businesses that come to do business in our area come and view the airport to find out how they’re going to be taken care of at the airport. It is very, very important.”
Texas is served by 289 airports. As a state, Texas has increased its total output since 2011 by 58 percent, its general aviation employment growth by 54 percent, and its general aviation output growth by 47 percent, according to TxDOT.
If you’d like to compare how well Angelina County’s airport stacked up against other airports across the state, you can visit the Texas Department of Transportation website.
