Jury deliberations begin in Spence Street murder trial

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Jury deliberations got underway Monday morning in the murder trial for two of three suspects charged in the 2017 shooting of a Lufkin man.
The trial of Clifford Gray and McClendon Harrison began Feb. 19 in the 217th District Court. Both men have pleaded not guilty in the murder of Jerone Jones. Jones was found shot at a home in the 1800 block of Spence St. in Dec. 2017. He later died at a Lufkin hospital.
In closing arguments, prosecutor John Peralta told the jury that from the evidence presented, Harrison acted and assisted in Jones’ murder by handing the gun to Jermaine Gray, the third suspect arrested in connection with Jones’ death. Peralta said if Harrison did not bring the gun then Jones would be alive today. He added that, according to law, it made Harrison just as guilty producing the gun than it did if he pulled the trigger.
Defense attorney John Tunnel, on behalf of Clifford Gray, told the jury that the state did not prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt because of credibility. Tunnel argued that the state used testimony from two convicted felons.
Tunnel also pointed to the fact that Jermaine Gray already pleaded guilty in Sept. 2018 to murder as part of a plea deal. Tunnel said it was an unusual case because “it was known" that Jermaine Gray pulled the trigger.
Defense attorney Al Charanza, on behalf of Harrison, told the jury the same facts would exonerate Harrison based on Jermaine Gray’s testimony. He said physical evidence showed there was a tussle, but he questioned Gray’s testimony, and whether there was enough evidence to prove Harrison was the one who produced the gun which was used in Jones’ death.
Jermaine Gray, Clifford Gray, and McClendon Harrison were all three indicted for first-degree murder and second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Jerone Jones. In addition, Jermaine Gray and Harrison were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third-degree felony.
As part of Jermaine Gray’s plea agreement, prosecutors abandoned two other charges in his case. Gray was sentenced to 35 years in the Texas Department of Corrections with credit of time served.
