Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another pleasant day in East Texas with highs today expected to top off at around 64 degrees. Winds are a bit breezy at 10-15 miles per hour from the southeast with a few gusts reaching as high as 20 mph. A fair mix of clouds and sun today, but overnight cloud cover returns in full force, starting your Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Waking up in the middle 40s tomorrow with afternoon highs only expected to warm into the upper 50s with a 50% chance for showers throughout the day. Rain chances remain in the forecast from tomorrow through Friday with a few thunderstorms possible on Wednesday and Thursday as well. A nice warm up into the upper 60s and lower 70s through Friday, then a strong cold front will drop afternoon highs into the lower 50s on Saturday and upper 40s for Sunday with morning lows chilly in the upper 30s and lower 40s.