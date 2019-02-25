Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Mostly sunny skies today with temperatures in the low to middle 60s. Cloud cover will increase into the afternoon. Go out and enjoy the sunshine because rain is making its way back to East Texas. Tuesday we are expecting cloudy skies, afternoon showers, and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday rain chances weaken but are still present. Be sure to pack along the umbrella! Through the end of the work week, we will notice a warming trend with temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 70s by Friday. A weak cold front comes through overnight on Friday, clearing out most of the wet weather and cloud cover but brings colder temperatures swiftly behind it. Winds are going to be gusty on Friday and Saturday along the cold front. Next weekend is looking to be clear but cool with temperatures in the lower 50s.