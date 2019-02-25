MP Chapel Hill, Grapeland, Martin’s Mill, Woodville all ready for state basketball tournament

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Four East Texas area girls basketball teams have stood above all the rest and now have the chance to get a state championship.
Here is the line up for the state tournament which runs February 28- March 2 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.
Thursday Semifinals:
8:30 am 1A
Dodd City(33-3) vs. Moulton(27-10)
10:00 am 1A
Hermleigh(30-5) vs. Nazareth(30-6)
1:30 pm 3A Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill(35-0) vs. Wall(32-1)
3:00 pm 3A
Woodville(38-1) vs. Poth(29-5)
7:00 pm5 A
Kerrville Tivy(37-1) vs. Frisco Liberty(31-10)
8:30 pm 5A
Fort Bend Hightower(38-2) vs. Amarillo(35-4)
Friday Semifinals -
8:30 am 2A
Martin’s Mill(37-0) vs. Panhandle(32-4)
10:00 am 2A
Mason(38-1) vs. Grapeland(28-8)
1:30 pm 4A
Hardin-Jefferson(34-4) vs. Burnet(31-7)
3:00 pm 4A
Dallas Lincoln(31-4) vs. Argyle(30-7)
7:00 pm 6A
Converse Judson(36-5) vs. Allen(33-6)
8:30 pm 6A
Humble Summer Creek(33-6) vs. DeSoto(32-6)
Satuday Championships:
8:30 am 1A
10:00 am 3A
1:30 pm 2A
3:00 pm 5A
7:00 pm 4A
8:30 pm 6A
