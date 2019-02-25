MP Chapel Hill, Grapeland, Martin’s Mill, Woodville all ready for state basketball tournament

February 25, 2019 at 12:59 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 1:00 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Four East Texas area girls basketball teams have stood above all the rest and now have the chance to get a state championship.

Here is the line up for the state tournament which runs February 28- March 2 at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio.

Thursday Semifinals:

8:30 am 1A

Dodd City(33-3) vs. Moulton(27-10)

10:00 am 1A

Hermleigh(30-5) vs. Nazareth(30-6)

1:30 pm 3A Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill(35-0) vs. Wall(32-1)

3:00 pm 3A

Woodville(38-1) vs. Poth(29-5)

7:00 pm5 A

Kerrville Tivy(37-1) vs. Frisco Liberty(31-10)

8:30 pm 5A

Fort Bend Hightower(38-2) vs. Amarillo(35-4)

Friday Semifinals -

8:30 am 2A

Martin’s Mill(37-0) vs. Panhandle(32-4)

10:00 am 2A

Mason(38-1) vs. Grapeland(28-8)

1:30 pm 4A

Hardin-Jefferson(34-4) vs. Burnet(31-7)

3:00 pm 4A

Dallas Lincoln(31-4) vs. Argyle(30-7)

7:00 pm 6A

Converse Judson(36-5) vs. Allen(33-6)

8:30 pm 6A

Humble Summer Creek(33-6) vs. DeSoto(32-6)

Satuday Championships:

8:30 am 1A

10:00 am 3A

1:30 pm 2A

3:00 pm 5A

7:00 pm 4A

8:30 pm 6A

