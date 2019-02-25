Nacogdoches man who forced woman to buy him meal at knife point gets 12 years

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches County judge sentenced a man who forced a young mother to buy him food and a drink at knifepoint to 12 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
After James Michael Gibbs II, 50, of Nacogdoches, waived his right to a jury trial, Judge Campbell Cox II of the 145th Judicial District Court sentenced him to 12 years in prison on Feb. 21.
According to the arrest affidavit, NPD officers were dispatched to the Walmart store located at 4810 North Street at about 12:06 p.m. on April 16, 2016. in reference to a robbery that had just occurred. When they arrived on the scene, they talked to the victim, a 19-year-old woman.
The woman told police that right after got out of her car in the Walmart parking lot and went to retrieve her baby girl, a man who was later identified as Gibbs approached her with both of his hands hidden in his shorts pockets and said, "I want some money."
After the alleged victim told Gibbs that she didn't have any cash on her, Gibbs responded by saying, "I want some food," the affidavit stated.
According to the affidavit. Gibbs then raised his right hand and displayed a pocket knife.
In response to the victim telling him that she only had her debit card with her, Gibbs allegedly said, "Well, I see you have your daughter."
"[The victim] became very scared and feared harm to herself and her daughter," the affidavit stated.
At that point, the woman told Gibbs that she would go into Walmart and buy him some food. Gibbs accompanied her into the store and insisted that he stay with her the whole time, the affidavit stated.
They went to deli area at the rear of the store, and Gibbs allegedly demanded that the woman buy him some chicken, mashed potatoes, and a drink.
Then they walked to a self-check-out register, where the woman paid $9.52 for the food and drink, the affidavit stated. Gibbs walked away and then out the store's south entrance.
During the purchase of the food, the quick-thinking woman managed to snap a picture of Gibbs with her cell phone.
The affidavit stated that when NPD officers looked at the store's surveillance footage, it verified the woman's entire story. Between the video footage and the photo the woman snapped, officers were able to identify Gibbs as the suspect.
NPD officers later approached Gibbs at the Sports Shack. He allegedly told the officers that he was at Walmart during the time in question and had gotten some food. However, he told them he was only begging for food.
