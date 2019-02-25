No one injured when SUV crashes into Livingston mattress store

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - No one suffered any injuries when an SUV crashed into the front of the Mattress One store in Livingston Saturday evening.
Lt. Matt Parrish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, said the incident occurred at about 5:22 p.m. on Saturday.
Parrish said that Michael Cheney, 45, of Coldspring, told police was traveling south in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1500 block of when his brakes failed. Cheney tried to steer into the curb to stop his maroon Jeep Cherokee, but he jumped the curb, and his SUV smashed through the store’s front window.
“It caused significant damage to the store,” Parrish said.
Parrish said the store was open when Cherokee crashed into it. Neither Cheney nor his passenger was hurt in the crash. No one in the store was hurt either, he said.
The Livingston Police Department is not planning on filing any charges against Cheney, Parrish said.
