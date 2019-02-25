Residents raise parking concerns at Thomas J. Rusk School

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Recently, the Nacogdoches Police Department responded to parking complaints at Thomas J. Rusk Elementary School.
Hannah Goode lives about a block from Thomas J. Rusk Elementary School and is concerned about the parking.
“I noticed that there is not a parking lot in front of the school, so I feel like it might be hard for parents to pick up their kids whenever they are in a hurry,” said Goode.
According to school officials, the front of the school is designated for school buses and the back of the school is for parents to pick up students but it’s only one-way in and out.
Parents are also driving in the wrong designated areas to avoid waiting, which is a safety concern for school officials and law enforcement.
“They probably should add a parking lot in front of the school somehow, I don’t know where there would do that,” said Goode.
Due to the heavy traffic, Goode said residents including herself who live nearby also have to leave earlier to make sure they get to work on time.
“My husband would have to because he works in town, but I leave way earlier than that,” said Goode.
The Nacogdoches Police Department issued out citation warnings to ensure that drivers are safe and will continue to patrol area to make sure they follow the rules.
