Sheriff: Couple assaulted at home, authorities searching for suspect

ALTO, TX (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a suspect after a couple in Alto were assaulted at their home.
According to the sheriff’s office, on February 23 at approximately 7:30 pm, the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office received a call for service involving an assault that had occurred on a County Road off of FM 1911 south of Alto.
The victims of the assault reported that they heard an alarm on their property go off and went outside to see what had triggered the alarm.
The female subject observed a black male near one of the out buildings. This unidentified person struck the female with an object.
When she screamed out her husband came outside and was assaulted by the same person. The female went inside the residence and retrieved a firearm and fired in the direction of the suspect.
The sheriff’s office said the suspect then ran from the property. The Alto couple were transported for medical treatment.
The female has since been released and the male is due to be released soon from the hospital. The sheriffs office was assisted at the scene by Alto PD and Wells PD. The area was searched for the suspect.
The sheriffs office with the assistance from Alto PD are continuing to investigate the two offenses of Injury to the Elderly.
Anyone with information in reference to this case are urged to contact the Cherokee County Sheriffs Office at 903-683-2271. A private group in Alto is offering reward with any information leading .to the identity of the suspect in this case. The Cherokee County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward and can be reached at 903-586-7867 (STOP).
